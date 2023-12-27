Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,348. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.