Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $238,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

