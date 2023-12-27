Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $253,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.09. 295,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.07. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

