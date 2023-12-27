Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 895,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $59.87.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
