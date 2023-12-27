Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

PLTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,194,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,223,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

