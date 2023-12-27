Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases 79,104 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. 145,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,167. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

