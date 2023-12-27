Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 142,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

