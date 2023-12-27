Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

