Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 16,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 945,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

