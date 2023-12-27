Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 103 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.11. 302,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

