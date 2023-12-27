Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,448. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

