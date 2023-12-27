Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 139 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.56. 341,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,843. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

