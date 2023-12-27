Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.