Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 20,630 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 8,630,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,190,078. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

