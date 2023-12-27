Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 29,540 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. 232,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

