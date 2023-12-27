Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,586. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

