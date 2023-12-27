Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 370 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 79,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $627,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NULG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,347 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
