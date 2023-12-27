Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.67% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VSLU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 59,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,284. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

