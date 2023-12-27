Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 117,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

