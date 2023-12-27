Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Sells A$325,637.00 in Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich sold 37,000 shares of Capral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($5.99), for a total value of A$325,637.00 ($221,521.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solutions, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, accessibility, residential, bushfire, home renovation, and education solution applications.

