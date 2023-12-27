Caprock Group LLC Acquires 271 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 81.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

