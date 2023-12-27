Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

