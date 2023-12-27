Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,326 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

DLR stock opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

