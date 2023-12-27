Caprock Group LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

