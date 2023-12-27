Caprock Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JCI opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

