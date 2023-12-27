Caprock Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

