Caprock Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

