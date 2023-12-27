Caprock Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GEHC stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

