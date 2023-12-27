Caprock Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

