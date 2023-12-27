Caprock Group LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

