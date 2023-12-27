Caprock Group LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.