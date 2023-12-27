Caprock Group LLC Purchases 4,096 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

