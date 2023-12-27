Caprock Group LLC Purchases 4,638 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

