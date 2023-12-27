Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $806.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $695.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.