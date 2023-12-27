Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

