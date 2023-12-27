Caprock Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

