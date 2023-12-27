Caprock Group LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 47,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 998,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.25, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.