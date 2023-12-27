Caprock Group LLC Sells 709 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.