Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Trading Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

