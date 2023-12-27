Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CJ opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6705882 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

