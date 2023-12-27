Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 3.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 430,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,587,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $952,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 37.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

