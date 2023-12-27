CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business's revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax Profile



CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

