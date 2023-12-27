Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 2.8% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 16,446,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,395,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

