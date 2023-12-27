Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Trimmed by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. 433,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.