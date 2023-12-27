CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after buying an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.79. The stock had a trading volume of 194,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,340. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

