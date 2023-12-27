CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $3,367,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $283,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. 56,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,704. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

