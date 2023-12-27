Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $197.64 Average PT from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

GTLS opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

