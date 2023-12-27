Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 98260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

