Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lessened by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

LNG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.63. 524,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

