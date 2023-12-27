Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

CMG stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,310.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,018.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.